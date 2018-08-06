A community is taking a stand against a rash of graffiti with anti-Chinese messages in Brooklyn.Local leaders are demanding an end to the hate after several businesses along 86th Street were targeted and tagged.Business leaders stood in solidarity with the United Chinese Association of Brooklyn on Monday to call for the NYPD to investigate the incidents as hate crimes.The assailants used stencils and black spray paint to target Chinese-owned businesses and wrote a profane and derogatory message.Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams is offering a $1,000 reward for tips that lead to an arrest."This was a premeditated action to identify a group and treat them in a negative fashion," Adams said. "That to me says hate crime all over it and that crime needs to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law."People who live and work in the neighborhood say they are alarmed and appalled."What they are saying over there is targeting our Asian people and we are not going to be silenced," Nancy Tong, 47th AD district leader, said. "And we need to catch whoever is doing this to us because it should not be like this."Many of the business targeted are along a high-trafficked area with cameras around. Residents are optimistic police will be able to track down whoever is responsible.----------