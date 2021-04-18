Search for 2 women who stole valuable necklace off 84-year-old Asian woman

It happened on Saturday just before 2 p.m. on 67th Street and 8th Avenue in Bay Ridge.
The 84-year-old said she was sitting when the two unidentified suspects grabbed the necklace and fled in an unknown direction.
WATCH | Surveillance video shows the incident unfold:
The woman was not injured.
Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
