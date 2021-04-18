Search for 2 women who stole valuable necklace off 84-year-old Asian woman

By Eyewitness News
Police searching for 2 women who grabbed necklace off 84-year-old in Brooklyn

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the two women who grabbed a necklace off an 84-year-old woman in Brooklyn.

It happened on Saturday just before 2 p.m. on 67th Street and 8th Avenue in Bay Ridge.



The 84-year-old said she was sitting when the two unidentified suspects grabbed the necklace and fled in an unknown direction.

WATCH | Surveillance video shows the incident unfold:
The woman was not injured.



The woman was not injured.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ | Organization sounding the alarm on hate with Asian American attacks on the rise
EMBED More News Videos

With a wave of attacks on Asian Americans on the rise, one local organization is sounding the alarm against hate.



