NYPD sergeant slashed in head with machete inside Flatbush apartment; man in custody

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man is in custody after a police sergeant was slashed in the head with a machete in Brooklyn on Monday.

NYPD officers responded to a 911 call of an emotionally disturbed person inside an apartment located at 1151 New York Ave. in Flatbush just before 3:30 p.m.

When officers were inside the apartment speaking with family, a sergeant was slashed to the right side of the head with a machete.

He was taken to Kings County Hospital, conscious and alert and in stable condition.

Two other officers suffered injuries to their hand and shoulder as they subdued the man with the machete. They were taken to Kings County Hospital for observation.

Police took the man into custody and was taken to Brookdale Hospital for observation.

Charges against him are pending.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

