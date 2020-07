NYPD officer hospitalized after being struck in head with bottle

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An NYPD officer was taken to the hospital after he was struck in the head with a bottle in Brooklyn.Citizen App video captured first responders at the scene.The officer was conscious and alert. He is listed in stable condition.It happened near the corner of Sterling Place and Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.Police are now searching for a man who was seen fleeing the scene.----------