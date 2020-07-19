NYPD officer hospitalized after being struck in head with bottle

By Eyewitness News
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An NYPD officer was taken to the hospital after he was struck in the head with a bottle in Brooklyn.

Citizen App video captured first responders at the scene.

The officer was conscious and alert. He is listed in stable condition.

It happened near the corner of Sterling Place and Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Police are now searching for a man who was seen fleeing the scene.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crown heightsnew york citybrooklynofficer injurednypd
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Arrest made after man tortured, murdered and body thrown out window
Next COVID-19 relief bill: What you need to know
Real estate bubble 'slowly deflating' in NYC due to COVID
Petition urges Trader Joe's to change ethnic food labels
6 cars stolen during food deliveries on Long Island
Black Lives Matter mural outside Trump Tower vandalized twice on Saturday
Hundreds gather, crowd streets without masks in NYC
Show More
Partial balcony collapse latest in rash of structural failures in NYC
85 babies in 1 Texas county had COVID-19, health official says
Transit officers revive baby born at train station
Long Island, New Jersey state parks hit capacity and close
NY Aquarium reopening postponed due to new Phase 4 guidelines
More TOP STORIES News