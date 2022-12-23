Officer struck by stolen vehicle in Brooklyn expected to survive

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- An officer was hospitalized after being struck by a stolen vehicle in Brooklyn Thursday.
The incident happened around 8 p.m. at New York Avenue and Avenue D.
The officer was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is expected to survive.
Police have taken two men into custody.
No further details have been released.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
