NYPD van strikes, kills pedestrian in Brooklyn

Police say the marked NYPD van struck a pedestrian while traveling on Eastern Parkway and Schenectady Avenue in Crown Heights just after 8 p.m.
EMS took the victim to Kings County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
It's unknown if the NYPD vehicle was responding to a 911 call at the time of the incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip