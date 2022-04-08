NYPD van strikes, kills pedestrian in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a marked NYPD van struck and killed a man in Brooklyn Thursday night.

Police say the marked NYPD van struck a pedestrian while traveling on Eastern Parkway and Schenectady Avenue in Crown Heights just after 8 p.m.

EMS took the victim to Kings County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.



It's unknown if the NYPD vehicle was responding to a 911 call at the time of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

