NYPD van strikes, kills pedestrian in Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a marked NYPD van struck and killed a man in Brooklyn Thursday night.Police say the marked NYPD van struck a pedestrian while traveling on Eastern Parkway and Schenectady Avenue in Crown Heights just after 8 p.m.EMS took the victim to Kings County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.It's unknown if the NYPD vehicle was responding to a 911 call at the time of the incident.The investigation is ongoing.