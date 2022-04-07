1 man shot at American Dream Mall in NJ; Police searching for at least 1 suspect: Sources

East Rutherford Police confirmed the investigation Thursday night.
Sources tell Eyewitness News that it's unclear if the shooting tool place inside or outside of the mall.
They say police are searching for at least one suspect.
No arrests have been made.
Governor Phil Murphy says he has been briefed on the shooting and has set up a command post.
I have been briefed on the shooting at the American Dream Mall and @NJSP has set up a command post. We are closely monitoring the situation, and are praying for those impacted. The public is advised to stay away from the area at this time.— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 7, 2022
No further details have been released so far.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
