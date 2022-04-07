1 man shot at American Dream Mall in NJ; Police searching for at least 1 suspect: Sources

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- An active police investigation is underway after one man was shot at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey, according to sources.

East Rutherford Police confirmed the investigation Thursday night.

Sources tell Eyewitness News that it's unclear if the shooting tool place inside or outside of the mall.

ALSO READ | Innocent bystander fatally shot in front of Bronx grocery store
Candace McCowan reports on the tragic shooting, which investigators say started as a fight between two groups.



They say police are searching for at least one suspect.

No arrests have been made.

Governor Phil Murphy says he has been briefed on the shooting and has set up a command post.


No further details have been released so far.


This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

