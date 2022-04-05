gun violence

Innocent bystander fatally shot in front of Bronx grocery store

Innocent bystander fatally shot in front of NYC grocery store

FORDHAM, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for the gunman who opened fire in the Bronx, killing an innocent bystander.

The victim, a woman in her 60s, was returning from a grocery store.

Investigators say it started as a fight between two groups on East 188th Street.

A 61-year-old woman was shot and killed by a stray bullet in front of a grocery store in the Bronx Monday night. Josh Einiger has the tragic details.



Video obtained by Eyewitness News shows medics rushing the victim to an ambulance just after 7 p.m. Monday.

Police say as the argument between the two groups erupted, at least one person began firing a weapon down the Grand Concourse.

Bullets flew down the block, where the victim was just leaving a grocery store.

61-year-old Juana Esperanza Soriano De-Perdomo was hit in the back.

She was rushed to St Barnabas Hospital, but she did not survive.

"These were people from the streets just kill her like nothing," said an eyewitness who identified herself as Ella. "The last bullet hit her, and after that she just died in front of me."

Ella was standing right next to the victim when the gunfire erupted from down the block and the victim dropped.

"It's crazy. They just ripped that life away from that lady like nothing," she said. "That's the image I'm gonna have to live with for the rest of my life."

﻿In this episode of "Missing" Eyewitness News Investigative Reporter Kristin Thorne profiles a young mother, Chelsea Michelle Cobo, who vanished from Brooklyn in 2016.



"Another act of senseless violence on the streets of this city, mindless shootings with no thought or fear of the consequences," said NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell. "We are focusing all of our resources, putting additional manpower on the street, starting initiatives to be able to target the offenders and address the precursors to violence as well. So we are absolutely focused on curbing the violence in this city and apprehending the offenders who commit it."

Chris Simone was on his fire escape across the street when he heard the shots and saw the victim fall.

"You see a lady laying down, blood everywhere you see people running out, then you see the cops taking her to a stretcher," Simone said. "This is a crowded area, bullets don't have names, they just targets."

"It's sad that it happened just like nothing, they took somebody's life but what we gonna do, this is New York City, this is what we have, this is what's going on now," Ella said.



All of the suspects involved fled on foot. There have been no arrests made.

Investigators are looking at surveillance video of the incident and vowing to find this shooter.

The shooting happened in the 46 precinct, where the NYPD has deployed one of its new neighborhood safety teams.

Police are asking for the public's help with the investigation.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

The deadly shooting comes days after another violent incident involving innocent bystanders, when a 12-year-old boy was shot and killed while sitting inside a parked car in Brooklyn.

Mayor Eric Adams met with the family of the 12-year-old boy on Monday just hours before this shooting in the Bronx.
Mayor Eric Adams on Monday met with the family of a 12-year-old boy who was shot and killed while eating in a parked car in Brooklyn. Kemberly Richardson has the latest on this sto



