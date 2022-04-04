Mayor Adams to meet with family of fatally shot 12-year-old boy in Brooklyn

The visit Monday comes on the heels of the mayor talking to leaders in Washington about tackling New York City's surge in gun violence.
A 20-year-old woman was also in the car and she remains in critical condition at Kings County Hospital after she was shot multiple times.
The black Toyota was parked at a hydrant at East 56 and Linden Boulevard in East Flatbush Friday night so the kids could eat dinner.
Someone in a passing car shot it up, the windows were blown out, and a 12-year-old boy, Kade Lewin, who was sitting in the passenger seat was shot and killed.
Police now believe this may have been a case of mistaken identity after a dark-colored sedan was seen on surveillance video circling the block three times before a gunman opened fire.
Monday morning, Mayor Eric Adams is meeting with the Lewin family and making an announcement.
He talked about gun violence over the weekend on CBS.
"We have a small number of gun dealers that are just skating in law. We are dealing with the problem with ghost guns, is it's imperative that we come up with clear messages around ghost guns and the kits that assemble them. And I believe Washington is going to do that, then we need to put money into the ATF," he said.
Those are long-term solutions, but violence is surging right now. In the case of the shooting last Friday, police are still looking for the vehicle involved, which is said to have stolen Florida plates.
This was one of several recent incidents where a child was struck by unintended gunfire this year in New York City.
-- March 25, A 3-year-old girl was shot in the arm outside a day care in Brownsville, Brooklyn. She has been released from the hospital.
-- March 21, A 7-year-old girl was grazed in the stomach as she and her mother walked home in Coney Island, Brooklyn. She was treated and released.
-- Jan. 29, An 11-month-old girl shot in the face as she sat in the backseat of a car parked in the Bronx. She also survived.
