Crime surge continues as new NYPD safety teams deploy

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Gun violence continues to surge on the streets of New York City, even as the NYPD's new Neighborhood Safety teams fan out across targeted parts of the city.On top of 29 shootings from over the weekend, police were investigating five more Monday evening.All of those came within a 7-hour period.One happened in broad daylight, around 3 p.m., and left a 7-year-old girl wounded in Coney Island.She was walking with her mother on West 30th Street when they were caught in the crossfire, the bullet grazing that little girl.The violence unfolded as the mayor announced NYPD would roll out an additional five neighborhood safety teams.The teams, in uniform but driving unmarked cars, are focused on getting guns off the streets.The teams are an updated version of the NYPD's controversial Anti-Crime Unit, which was disbanded under former Mayor Bill de Blasio.The new program has civil rights activists watching closely."These units have a culture and such a specific focus that they treat the civil and constitutional rights of the communities that they police as collateral damage in their hunt to get guns," said Molly Griffard of the Legal Aid Society."We've done it right," said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. "We have the training right, we did the recruitment correctly, we interviewed, we vetted. We did everything that was needed to learn from the past, to produce the product I committed to."After only two weeks, the initial neighborhood safety teams have made 31 arrests.Ten of those were for gun possession.Of Monday's shootings, two happened in precincts where the new teams have been deployed.----------