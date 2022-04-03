Mayor Adams asking Washington for help to curb NYC gun violence

Adams says while his police anti-gun unit has removed more than 20 guns in just a few weeks, he wants that momentum to continue - especially after a 40 percent spike in homicides in the past two years.
The recent shooting death of a 12-year-old boy in Brooklyn last week resonated with the mayor. He has come to learn that 70 percent of people carrying guns have prior offenses.
He says the solution is not clear cut - the focus is to find out where these weapons are coming from to continue to get them off the streets. Adams is hoping for more executive orders on gun control from Washington.
"We have a small number of gun dealers that are just skating in law - we are dealing with the problem with ghost guns. It is imperative that we come up with clear messages around ghost guns. And I believe Washington is going to do that - then we need to put money into the ATF," Adams said.
While Adams waits for help from Washington, the mayor says his office and police force will continue to work on the streets in New York.
It is one step in the direction for a better quality of life for New Yorkers.
ALSO READ | Tourist suffers black eye, chipped tooth after being intentionally tripped
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip