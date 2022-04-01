12-year-old boy shot and killed, woman injured while sitting in a car in Brooklyn

By
12-year-old boy shot and killed, woman injured while sitting in car in Brooklyn

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police responded to a shooting in Brooklyn that left a 12-year-old boy dead and a woman injured.

The fatal shooting happened near East 56th Street and Linden Boulevard in East Flatbush around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday.

They say a 12-year-old boy, 20-year-old woman, and an 8-year-old girl were sitting inside of a car after pulling over to eat food when shots rang out. Both the 12-year-old boy and 20-year-old woman were struck by the gunfire.

Mayor Eric Adams joined police to give an update after a child was fatally shot while sitting in a car in Brooklyn.



The boy was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was shot three times and taken to a nearby hospital, where she underwent surgery and is expected survive.
Police say there was also a 8-year-old girl in the back seat of the car. Fortunately, she was not injured. The relationship between the victims remains unclear at this time.

ALSO READ | MTA unveils 7 priorities, says NYPD presence helping with crime

MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber said increased police presence in the subways is working to reduce crime in the public transit system.



Police are looking for two black sedans that were seen fleeing the scene.

The NYPD is investigating if two other cars were shooting at each other, and it's possible that these were innocent victims caught in that crossfire.



Mayor Eric Adams visited the scene overnight.


"The question I continue to ask, what about the innocent people? What about people sitting in their cars who are shot and killed?" Adams said. "We hear so much about those about those who are fighting, but when are we going to start fighting for the innocent people of this city?"

There's no word yet on a motive for the shooting.

EMBED More News Videos

