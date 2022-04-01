12-year-old boy shot and killed, woman injured while sitting in a car in Brooklyn

The fatal shooting happened near East 56th Street and Linden Boulevard in East Flatbush around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday.
They say a 12-year-old boy, 20-year-old woman, and an 8-year-old girl were sitting inside of a car after pulling over to eat food when shots rang out. Both the 12-year-old boy and 20-year-old woman were struck by the gunfire.
The boy was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.
The woman was shot three times and taken to a nearby hospital, where she underwent surgery and is expected survive.
Police say there was also a 8-year-old girl in the back seat of the car. Fortunately, she was not injured. The relationship between the victims remains unclear at this time.
Police are looking for two black sedans that were seen fleeing the scene.
The NYPD is investigating if two other cars were shooting at each other, and it's possible that these were innocent victims caught in that crossfire.
Mayor Eric Adams visited the scene overnight.
"The question I continue to ask, what about the innocent people? What about people sitting in their cars who are shot and killed?" Adams said. "We hear so much about those about those who are fighting, but when are we going to start fighting for the innocent people of this city?"
There's no word yet on a motive for the shooting.
