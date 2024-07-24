Subway gun scanners to be piloted at handful of stations

Mayor Eric Adams says the subway gun scanners could be ready this week.

Mayor Eric Adams says the subway gun scanners could be ready this week.

Mayor Eric Adams says the subway gun scanners could be ready this week.

Mayor Eric Adams says the subway gun scanners could be ready this week.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Some New York City subway stations are set to be fitted with upgraded security systems that can detect guns.

Mayor Eric Adams first announced the new subway safety system in March. Now, he's saying the system could be ready to launch in a few subway stations across the city by the end of the week.

The weapons detection scanners, which were created by Evolv Technology, are the same systems used at Citi Field.

Earlier this month, Adams said the company conducted thousands of tests and that the city is "extremely impressed with the outcome."

"I think this is going to become the norm for us. I think the turnstiles are going to change and eventually, every turnstile is going to be able to identify if someone is carrying a gun," the mayor said.

Right now, it is unclear which subway stations will be part of the test pilot program. The scanners will be in place for 30 days and then its findings will be assessed.

N.J. Burkett has the latest.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.