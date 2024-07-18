Weapons scanner pilot program for NYC subway system set to begin

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayor Eric Adams says New York City's new weapons detection technology will be deployed in the subway system in the coming days.

The city has been looking at technology it can use with the MTA's existing camera systems to detect weapons, specifically guns.

This pilot program, first announced back in March, is the first step in that process.

The city will set up freestanding screeners to spot guns and track how the system impacts normal commuter flow. It's not yet known which stations will be the first to use the screeners.

The city is using Evolv Technology's weapons detection system, the same technology in place at Citi Field.

On Wednesday, Mayor Adams and MTA officials announced that subway crime in the city has been trending downward.

Newly released data from the NYPD shows subway crime is now down nearly 8% so far in 2024 compared to the first six months of 2023.

Adams credits the reduction in crime to the additional cops underground cracking down on quality-of-life issues and working to prevent violence.

