Mayor Eric Adams to unveil gun scanner pilot program for NYC subway system

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On Thursday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams will announce a pilot program to use freestanding scanners to detect guns entering subway stations.

The city has been looking at technology it can use with the MTA's existing camera systems to detect weapons, specifically guns.

This pilot program is the first step in that process.

The city will set up freestanding screeners that can spot and track guns at the Fulton Street Subway Station to see how the system impacts normal commuter flow.

The city is using Evolv Technology's weapons detection system, the same technology in place at Citi Field for the Mets' Opening Day on Friday.

Adams' announcement comes one week after a 36-year-old man shot four times with his own gun in the subway system was charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

It's also happening exactly one week after NYPD chiefs were out riding the rails to hear concerns about subway safety directly from riders.

