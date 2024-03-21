All NYPD Chiefs set to ride subway lines to hear concerns from New Yorkers

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- All NYPD chiefs will ride the rails Thursday in a sweeping initiative to hear concerns about subway safety directly from riders.

Every subway line will have multiple ranking NYPD chiefs riding during the day, in an initiative dubbed "Chiefs on the Train."

The top department executives will talk to riders and hear their concerns.

They will then report back what they learned to police headquarters, with suggestions on how to make people feel safer on the subways.

Despite there being just six major crimes on the subway system on any given day, department officials acknowledge recent high-profile crimes make some riders uneasy.

Top NYPD officials talking directly with riders will help shape policing policies with those concerns taken into account.

