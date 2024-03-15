Passengers cower together in panic as fight escalates to shooting on Brooklyn train | Video

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Video captured from a passenger's phone shows the moments that escalated to a shooting on a subway train in Brooklyn that sent riders running for their lives.

The incident unfolded on a northbound A train at the Hoyt-Schermerhorn station around 4:45 p.m. Thursday.

One man was hospitalized in critical condition, one man is in police custody and one woman is still being sought by police.

Charges are now pending against a 32-year-old man who police say shot a 36-year-old man during the dispute that was captured on camera.

The video shows a verbal fight broke out between the two. It appears the 32-year-old man boarded the train and was approached by the 36-year-old.

It was later determined a third person, a woman with the 32-year-old, was also involved. The cellphone video appears to show her stabbing the 36-year-old in the back.

Authorities say that after he was stabbed, the 36-year-old man asked "Did you stab me?" He pulled a gun from his jacket and asked again, "You stabbed me, right?"

The 32-year-old man was able to grab the gun before multiple shots were fired.

The terrifying passenger video shows the panic that broke out among the others on the train as people hovered together for safety.

Many begged to be let out before the doors opened and they ran for their lives.

The man who was shot is said to be critical but stable at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

