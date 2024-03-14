Man critical after being shot inside Hoyt-Schermerhorn subway station in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot inside a subway station in Brooklyn on Thursday.

Police say the victim was shot in the head inside the Hoyt-Schermerhorn station around 4:45 p.m.

He was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

Police sources say there's a suspect in custody and a weapon has been recovered.

No further details have been revealed so far.

Northbound A and C trains are delayed while the NYPD conducts an investigation at the train station.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

