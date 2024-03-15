Charges pending against man who fired gun during dispute on Brooklyn subway

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- Charges are pending against a 32-year-old man who shot another man during a dispute on a Brooklyn subway train.

Police say chaos unfolded on the A train at around 4:45 p.m. Thursday at the Nostrand Avenue station.

As a 32-year-old man boarded the train, he was approached by a 36-year-old, who was already on the train, and a dispute ensued.

Witnesses described the 36-year-old man as aggressive and provocative toward the other man.

Authorities say when the men started physically fighting, the 36-year-old took a sharp object. He then reached into his jacket and pulled out a gun.

The 32-year-old man was able to grab the gun and strike the other man in the head.

Cellphone video captured the dispute between the two men, and the frantic moments as passengers scrambled to safety when the shots rang out. One woman can be heard screaming, "Let me out, let me out!"

"As I'm coming out, you hear pops like three or four shots. Pop, pop, pop. Then the doors open. Everybody come flying out," one commuter said. "I don't think I was going to make it back home. I was next to everything like just like you are in front of me. That's where I was," another commuter recalled.

The train pulled into the Hoyt-Schermerhorn station, where officers heard the shots and flooded the crime scene.

The 36-year-old was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

Authorities say a gun was recovered at the scene. MTA CEO Lieber says there is no place for guns on trains.

The 32-year-old is in custody with charges pending.

An investigation is underway.

