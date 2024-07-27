  • Watch Now
Car crashes into pole, bursts into flames in Lower Manhattan

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Saturday, July 27, 2024 2:31AM
LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan (WABC) -- It was a hectic scene in Lower Manhattan when a car crashed into a pole and burst into flames.

It happened just after 7 p.m. Friday at Nassau Street and Maiden Lane.

Police say the driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

It is unclear what caused the driver to lose control.

