Car crashes into pole, bursts into flames in Lower Manhattan

LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan (WABC) -- It was a hectic scene in Lower Manhattan when a car crashed into a pole and burst into flames.
It happened just after 7 p.m. Friday at Nassau Street and Maiden Lane.
Police say the driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
It is unclear what caused the driver to lose control.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.