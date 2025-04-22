US attorney for Southern District New York resigns, paving way for Trump to install his pick

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The top federal prosecutor in Manhattan has agreed to step aside, clearing the way for President Trump on Tuesday to install his nominee as interim United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, yet another shakeup for the nation's most prominent federal prosecutors office.

Matthew Podolsky took over for Danielle Sassoon, who resigned in protest of the Justice Department's order to drop corruption charges against New York Mayor Eric Adams.

Sassoon had been named interim U.S. attorney when Trump fired Edward Kim, who assumed the role during the change in administrations.

Trump's nominee, Jay Clayton, will serve in an interim capacity for up to four months until confirmed by the Senate or appointed by federal judges in Manhattan. Clayton is a former head of the Securities and Exchange Commission

Trump tried to install Clayton during his first term but then-U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman refused to resign until then-Attorney General Bill Barr agreed to replace him with a trusted deputy.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer recently signaled his intent to block Clayton's nomination over frustration with Trump, who he said "has no fidelity to the law."

By naming him an interim, Trump is likely able to get his way without putting Clayton through a confirmation process.

After 120 days, judges in the Southern District of New York can vote to appoint him to the job until there's a confirmed nominee. Trump could simply name no one else.

