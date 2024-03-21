Man shot with own gun during fight on Brooklyn subway will be charged, police say

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The 36-year-old man shot four times with his own gun in the subway last week will be charged with criminal possession of a weapon if he survives, police say.

He remains hospitalized at New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in critical but stable condition.

The woman who stabbed him before he was shot is still being sought for questioning. Detectives only know her nickname "Unique."

She met the 32-year-old man who ultimately fired the shots through the store where he works.

They both got on the A train together at the Broadway Junction subway station, detectives have learned through a video canvas of subway stations.

At some point during the ride, they were accosted by the 36-year-old fellow subway rider.

The full video of the dispute that led to a stabbing and shooting on a NYC subway train in Brooklyn

According to witnesses, he said to them, "you think you can come here and beat up cops."

The woman remarked to her male friend, "he thinks we're migrants." Detectives do not believe the two are migrants.

Once she is found and interviewed, the district attorney's office will determine whether charges are warranted.

Her 32-year-old friend was not charged by prosecutors, citing "evidence of self-defense."

