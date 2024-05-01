FDNY battling massive supermarket fire that spread to several buildings in Bushwick

Shannon Sohn is live in NewsCopter 7 over a massive building fire in Bushwick, Brooklyn.

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Firefighters are battling a massive blaze that broke out at a supermarket and spread to surrounding buildings in Bushwick, Brooklyn Wednesday night.

NewsCopter 7 was over the scene at 1385 Bushwick Avenue, where smoke and flames could be seen billowing from the supermarket, encompassing ladders that were extended from FDNY fire trucks.

FDNY officials say the fire started in the supermarket, which was open at the time, and then spread. They say four buildings have been impacted by the fire.

Firefighters tried to enter the supermarket to put out the five-alarm fire, but quickly retreated, shifting to a surround and drown operation.

FDNY crews remain on the scene attempting to put out the flames.

No injuries have been reported so far.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

