Firefighters find man dead inside garage after fire in Jamaica

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A man was found dead in a garage fire in Queens.

Firefighters arrived at the blaze on 89th Avenue at around 2 a.m. Thursday.

Officials say the 47-year-old man's body was found after crews put out the fire in the detached garage.

Authorities say it appeared he may have been working on his car at the time of the fire.

It took firefighters about an hour to extinguish the flames. The garage collapsed while firefighters were working to put out flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

