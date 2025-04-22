Officials warning residents after black bear spotted in New Jersey neighborhood

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- Hungry bears are starting to come out of hibernation, and one was spotted running through a New Jersey neighborhood.

A video of the bear was posted to Hamilton Township's Facebook page.

Authorities say they fielded multiple reports of a black bear seen in several locations around town on Monday.

If you see the bear, authorities say don't approach it or try to feed it.

They say you should remain calm, avoid direct eye contact and slowly back away.

