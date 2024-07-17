18-year-old injured in drive-by shooting outside restaurant in Queens: police

SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot in a drive-by shooting outside of a restaurant in Springfield Gardens, Queens on Tuesday.

It happened at 144-43 Farmers Blvd. just after 6:30 p.m., police said.

When police arrived they found an 18-year-old male who had been shot in the torso.

Police said the man was walking on the sidewalk when a dark-colored sedan pulled up and fired multiple rounds, striking the victim in the stomach.

The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center and is in stable condition, police said.

There are no arrests and police are continuing to investigate.

