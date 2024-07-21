Here and Now 7/21/24: Actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner on his provocative podcast 'Not All Hood'

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On "Here and Now," Sandra Bookman sits down with Malcolm-Jamal Warner and Candace Kelley co-hosts of "Not All Hood." The podcast takes a provocative look at the vastly different lived experiences and identities of Blacks in America. It serves as an extension of the Black pride themes explored on Warner's 2022 Grammy-nominated album "Hiding In Plain View."

The nuances are explored through conversations and guests who share their journeys and versions of Black confirmation about topics including Black masculinity, love and media representation, infused with pop culture, music, and headline news.

Warner is best known for his role as Theo Huxtable on "The Cosby Show," but has also been featured in a recurring role on ABC's "9-1-1" series, as a guest star in the final season of "Grown-ish," starred on six seasons of FOX's hit show "The Resident," the UPN sitcom "Malcolm & Eddie," BET's "Reed Between the Lines," the recent anthology series "Accused," and the reboot of "The Wonder Years."

Kelley is known for her work and guest commenting on the Black News Channel, Court TV, PBS, and Comcast. She's also a host and commentator for "Roland Martin Unfiltered."

Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

