Traffic

NYPD cruiser crashes after shots fired at officers in Brooklyn

EMBED <>More Videos

NYPD cruiser crashes after shots fired at officers

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An attempted traffic stop ended with a crash and a police shootout with suspects in Brooklyn Wednesday morning.

Officers first attempted to question two men, wanted for breaking into cars, on Schenck Avenue in Cypress Hills at around 4:15 a.m.

Police say they saw the men standing next to a 2004 Honda CRV, and when they approached them the suspects jumped in the SUV and started driving erratically towards the officers.

The officers got out of the way, and the SUV sped off. The officers put out a description of the suspects.

About 30 minutes later, two separate officers spotted the vehicle again, this time on Jamaica Avenue.

The NYPD says the suspects suddenly revved the engine and began driving at the officers.

The officers' police cruiser crashed into a parked car. Shots were exchanged between the suspects and the officers.

The officers were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The two suspects, described as Hispanic men, abandoned their crashed vehicle and fled on foot. No one was reported struck by the gunfire.

They gunmen remain on the run.

ALSO READ | Man accused of falsely claiming 7-year-old boy missing in Queens carjacking
EMBED More News Videos

The man who reported his car was stolen with a seven-year-old boy inside is in custody because no child was actually missing.





----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew yorknew york citybrooklyncypress hillsnypdshots firedcrash
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Murphy, Ciattarelli in dead heat for NJ governor's race
Election Day 2021: Results for New York & New Jersey
Eric Adams elected mayor of New York City
GOP declares victory as apparent red wave sweeps Long Island
Election 2021: Close race for NJ governor, NYC chooses a new mayor
Stamford elects 1st woman mayor, defeating former Mets manager
Man arrested in Arizona after NY mother, daughter found murdered
Show More
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
NYC-run sites to offer kids vaccinations starting Thursday
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and cool
Starbucks unveils 2021 holiday cups
More TOP STORIES News