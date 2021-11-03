NYPD cruiser crashes after shots fired at officers in Brooklyn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11188046" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The man who reported his car was stolen with a seven-year-old boy inside is in custody because no child was actually missing.

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An attempted traffic stop ended with a crash and a police shootout with suspects in Brooklyn Wednesday morning.Officers first attempted to question two men, wanted for breaking into cars, on Schenck Avenue in Cypress Hills at around 4:15 a.m.Police say they saw the men standing next to a 2004 Honda CRV, and when they approached them the suspects jumped in the SUV and started driving erratically towards the officers.The officers got out of the way, and the SUV sped off. The officers put out a description of the suspects.About 30 minutes later, two separate officers spotted the vehicle again, this time on Jamaica Avenue.The NYPD says the suspects suddenly revved the engine and began driving at the officers.The officers' police cruiser crashed into a parked car. Shots were exchanged between the suspects and the officers.The officers were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.The two suspects, described as Hispanic men, abandoned their crashed vehicle and fled on foot. No one was reported struck by the gunfire.They gunmen remain on the run.----------