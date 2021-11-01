Man accused of falsely claiming 7-year-old boy missing in Queens carjacking

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Man accused of falsely claiming 7-year-old boy missing in carjacking

HOLLIS, Queens (WABC) -- The man who reported his car was stolen with a 7-year-old boy inside is in custody after detectives determined there was no child in the vehicle.

James Reyes, 32, allegedly reported the child was inside the red Ford Mustang when it was stolen from 202nd Street at around 6:45 p.m. Sunday, apparently to expedite the police response.

The Mustang and the 17-year-old car thief were found four hours later, about a half-mile from where the vehicle was stolen.

Police searched for a boy with special needs who was reported to have been inside the Mustang.

The 17-year-old car theft suspect said he didn't know anything about a carjacked boy, and detectives soon determined there was never a child in the vehicle.

Reyes was charged with filing a false police report.


The 17-year-old suspect was released to the custody of his parents.

Neighbors were baffled that all the manpower in two locations around 11 p.m. on Halloween night was all because of a hoax.

"They blocked off from 100 to 104th avenues, searched all the yards, helicopters flying, looking for this child, then come to find out this morning there was no child," Hollis resident Joe Minott said. "It's mind boggling. The way that people think right now. And what they deem to be important. And what's not important."

Eyewitness News reached out to the man who reported the car missing. He was issued a desk appearance ticket for the charge which could come with a fine, but it's not yet clear if that will cover the bill for all that manpower.

MORE NEWS | Fetty Wap arrested on federal drug charges at Citi Field

EMBED More News Videos

Rapper Fetty Wap was arrested Thursday at Citi Field on federal drug charges.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hollisnew york cityqueenscrimemissing childrencarjacking
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Murphy, Ciattarelli in dead heat for NJ governor's race
Election Day 2021: Results for New York & New Jersey
Eric Adams elected mayor of New York City
GOP declares victory as apparent red wave sweeps Long Island
Election 2021: Close race for NJ governor, NYC chooses a new mayor
Stamford elects 1st woman mayor, defeating former Mets manager
Man arrested in Arizona after NY mother, daughter found murdered
Show More
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
NYC-run sites to offer kids vaccinations starting Thursday
NYPD cruiser crashes after shots fired at officers
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and cool
More TOP STORIES News