Brooklyn protests: 2 sisters from Catskills threw Molotov cocktail at NYPD van: cops

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Two sisters from the Catskills were arrested for allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail at an NYPD van occupied by four officers during Friday night's violent protests in Brooklyn following the deadly arrest of George Floyd in Minnesota.
Police said the Molotov cocktail was thrown at the NYPD van around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Eastern Parkway and Washington Avenue, outside the Brooklyn Museum, as violent protests convulsed parts of the borough.
"It is by the grace of God... that we don't have dead officers today," New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said at a news briefing Saturday morning.
Samantha Shader, 27, was charged with four counts of attempted murder as well as attempted arson, assault, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon.
Her sister, Darian Shader, 21, was charged with resisting arrest and obstruction of justice.
The pair remain in police custody.
The van attack was among several acts of violence in Brooklyn that left officers injured and police cars damaged.
During the briefing alongside Mayor Bill de Blasio Saturday, Shea urged protesters to remain peaceful.
"Coming to an assembly premeditated with loaded firearms, with bricks, with Molotov cocktails, is the furthest thing possible from civil disobedience," Shea said.
The police response to Friday's protest also came under fire for itself being rough after a video surfaced showing an officer throwing a peaceful protester to the ground.
Shea said the NYPD takes pride in its training and allowing people to march for what they believe in.
"We practice de-escalation, but it is very difficult to practice de-escalation when you're having a brick thrown at you, at your head," Shea said.
Shea said in one instance, an officer had their teeth knocked out.
"The answer for violence should not be violence or murder. And that is a mistake. And I think anyone that sees it needs to condemn it because it will not get us where we want to be," Shea said.
