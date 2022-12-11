Man robbed Brooklyn grocery store while armed, fled with $6K in cash: Police

Authorities say the employee handed over $6,000 in cash. The suspect ran off on foot.

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are looking for a man who carried out an armed robbery in Brooklyn on Friday.

Officials say the incident happened at around 1 p.m.at a grocery store on Coney Island Avenue in Midwood.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the suspect demanding money from the register while showing his gun.

Officials say the 49-year-old employee complied and handed over $6,000 in cash. The suspect ran off on foot.

No injuries were reported from the robbery.

The suspect is described as being about 6'0" tall, 200 pounds, and around 25 years old. Officials say he has dark complexion, a medium build, black hair and facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a gray winter jacket with a hood, light colored pants and light sneakers.

