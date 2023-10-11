Police searching for predator accused of sexual sexually abusing multiple women in Brooklyn

NYPD officers are investigating a pattern of sexual abuse and forcible touching happening in Brooklyn. Joe Torres has the latest.

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man as part of an investigation related to a pattern of sexual abuse and forcible touching incidents in Brooklyn.

The most disturbing attack occurred on October 6 at the 25th Street subway station in Sunset Park, where police say the man stood over a sleeping 22-year-old woman on a southbound "R" train and exposed himself. The woman woke up and realized the man ejaculated on her before he left the station.

"Don't go to sleep," said a resident of the neighborhood. "I mean if you have to get on the train, you have to get on the train. Other than that, you just have to be aware. Keep your head on a swivel."

Investigators quickly learned of two other similar incidents that happened two days prior.

Shortly before midnight on Wednesday, the suspect approached a 30-year-old woman from behind the busy intersection of Wyckoff Street and Court Street in Cobble Hill. Officials say he grabbed the victim's breast and buttocks before fleeing down Smith Street.

About 90-minutes earlier, the suspect also approached a woman from behind on St. John's Place in Park Slope before sexually abusing her.

"There is no sense of security," said Kassandra Martinez-Gomez, who resides in the neighborhood. "I grew up in this neighborhood and to think that this is happening, it's just a little too much."

That makes three attacks against three women in three Brooklyn neighborhoods.

"Being a woman it's just very scary and especially now with all the stuff going on the subways, it is scary to be a woman right now," said Lindsey Johnson. "The world is a very scary place at the moment."

