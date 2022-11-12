Video shows gunmen opening fire on a street in Brooklyn

Surveillance video shows the suspects taking turns firing at someone around on the corner of a building in Canarsie.

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are looking for three gunmen caught on camera opening fire on a street in Brooklyn.

It happened last Saturday afternoon around 4 p.m.

Surveillance video shows the suspects taking turns firing at someone on the corner of Avenue L and East 92nd Street in Canarsie.

Investigators don't know who the target was.

After firing repeatedly around the corner of a building, all three suspects fled on foot.

No one was hurt in the incident, but a building in the area was damaged in the hail of bullets.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

