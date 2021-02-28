Widow of Good Samaritan killed in Brooklyn illegal gambling den stabbing speaks out

By
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The heartbroken widow of the Good Samaritan who died during a stabbing outside an underground gambling den in Brooklyn is speaking out.

Jin Zhao, 39, still can't process the horrific nightmare - that her husband, Yong Zheng, a hero to his last breath, is gone.

"Still can't believe that he's gone," Zhao said through a translator.

On Friday night, Zheng was celebrating the lantern festival with some friends in Sunset Park, when they saw an Asian man being viciously attacked and robbed. With anti-Asian violence spiking across the country, Zheng did not hesitate to help.



By the end of the vicious fight, blood was shed and four men were stabbed - one of them fatally...that was Zheng, the Good Samaritan.

"He heard a robbery - he didn't know what was going on. He saw a crime, he tried to stop it," Zhao said.

Zheng was a bus driver in Chinatown. He had two children, a 14-year-old daughter and a 4-year-old boy. Father and son share the same birthday in April, and always had a double celebration, now they will never get the chance to do that again.

There have still been no arrests made in the original brawl. Authorities believe it spilled over from an illegal gambling den. Zheng thought an innocent victim was being attacked - he ended up being the innocent sacrifice.
"They need to be punished - not my godbrother. He's a good person," said Zheng's god sister Xiu Lin.

The Fukian community is now raising funds for the family. The wife stayed at home with the children while her husband drove a bus. Now they are left with no income, and a collective, shattered heart.

