Man suspected in string of attacks on women in Brooklyn arrested

Khari Covington, 29, is charged with seven counts for attacks in the subway system -- at least five took place at the same station.
He is also facing two counts of attempted robberies outside the subway.
In each instance, a woman in her 20s or 30s was randomly attacked and punched in the head.
The same man is believed to be responsible for punching a 27-year-old woman at Sunflower Glass Company Smoke Shop in Bushwick this week.
Sources say he was targeting light-skinned women.
One victim attacked in the Morgan Avenue subway station said she is traumatized from the attack.
"He didn't say a word, just started punching me, like randomly beating me up," victim Manal Guennad told Eyewitness News on Monday. "All I was thinking was, 'Scream. Someone has to hear you. Someone must be around. Like, just scream as loud as you can.'"
Police say Covington has four prior arrests including assaults in September and robberies in 2013 and 2015.
