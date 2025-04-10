American Airlines said there are no reports of any injuries.

Local members of Congress on NYC-bound flight that clipped wings with another plane at DCA

The wingtip of an American Eagle plane hit another American Airlines plane carrying several U.S. Congress members Thursday afternoon at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

WASHINGTON (WABC) -- Several local members of Congress were on a New York City-bound plane that was struck on the wing by another plane in Washington D.C. on Thursday afternoon.

It happened on the taxiway at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport around 12:45 p.m.

At least five members of the House from both New York and New Jersey were on the American Airlines flight headed to JFK International Airport.

The FAA said the wingtip of American Airlines Flight 5490 bound for Charleston struck the New York-bound American Airlines Flight 4522.

Many of the local House members posted statements about the incident on X, with some calling attention to cuts to the FAA:

Nick LaLota, R-NY: Serving in Congress has come with some once in a lifetime experiences... like just now while stationary on the runway at DCA, another plane just bumped into our wing. Heading back to the gate, but thankfully everyone is ok! (And @RepGraceMeng is handing out grapes!)

Grace Meng, D-NY: Glad my colleagues and I are okay! We are safely waiting on the tarmac, but we may need more snacks. I'm grateful no one was hurt today, but this incident underscores this urgent need restore all FAA jobs that keep our runways safe.

Josh Gottheimer, D-NJ: While waiting to take off on the runway at DCA just now, another plane struck our wing. Thankfully, everyone is safe. Just a reminder: Recent cuts to the FAA weaken our skies and public safety.

Ritchie Torres, D-NY: I was just on a grounded plane that was struck by another aircraft. Thankfully, no one was injured-just the inconvenience of a delayed departure. The Bronx: I'm coming home... eventually!

It also appears that Rep. Gregory Meeks was on the flight as well.

American Airlines said there are no reports of any injuries.

"Safety is our top priority, and we apologize to our customers for their experience," the statement said.

Both aircraft taxied to the terminal and have been taken out of service to be inspected. American Airlines said the damage was limited to a winglet on each aircraft.

Customers will board replacement aircraft to continue their trips.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said the incident did not affect operations at the airport, where a mid-air collision between an American Airlines flight and an Army helicopter earlier this year killed everyone onboard both aircraft.

