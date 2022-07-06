Man punched, slashed after inadvertent bump in NYC subway station

It happened around 6 p.m. at the Jay Street MetroTech subway station in Downtown Brooklyn.
Police say the 55-year-old victim was walking into the entranceway when he inadvertently bumped the suspect.
The victim was then punched in the face, and a fight ensued, authorities said.
During the scuffle, the victim attempted to push the suspect away.
At that point, police say the suspect pulled a kitchen knife and slashed the victim twice in the back.
The victim also sustained a puncture wound to the cheek.
The suspect then fled the scene.
The victim was treated at Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
ALSO READ | Man frustrated after Queens home set ablaze by illegal fireworks from nearby July 4th party
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube