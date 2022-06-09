2 suspects wanted in sucker-punch robbery that killed man in Brooklyn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11936296" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police have arrested a man who they believe shoved a 52-year-old woman onto subway tracks in the Bronx.

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- The search is on for the suspects who sucker-punched a man in the face in Brooklyn, leading to his death just five days later.Police released surveillance video which captured the horrifying encounter that took place on May 25 around 8:30 p.m. in front of the victim's home on Lexington Avenue.The video shows three men walking down the street, when one of the suspects suddenly sucker-punches 61-year-old Victor Vega in the face, causing him to fall and hit his head on the street.While he was unconscious on the ground, the two suspects then rob him.The victim was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County, where he was pronounced dead five days later.Police say the victim and suspects got into some sort of verbal dispute before the victim was attacked and robbed.They are hoping the surveillance video of the suspects will lead to information and an arrest.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.----------