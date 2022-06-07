Woman grabbed, thrown onto subway tracks in the Bronx

The woman suffered a broken collarbone and cuts all over her body, but she is expected to be OK.
The horrifying incident, which happened around 4:40 p.m. Sunday at the Westchester Avenue/Jackson Avenue subway station in the Longwood section, was caught on camera.
Police say the unknown suspect suddenly grabbed the woman and threw her onto the southbound tracks.
There was no train coming, and others at the station helped her get back onto the platform.
She was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.
Police said suspect, wearing camo shorts, a white tank top, a backwards hat and a red backpack, fled the scene.
The incident is the latest in high-profile crimes in the city's transit system, where a bus driver was stabbed and slashed by a passenger early Tuesday.
"We are looking at all ways we can to make people feel -- and actually be -- safer than they are right now, than they feel right now," Governor Kathy Hochul said. "We are looking at all options. I have these conversations with the leadership of the MTA to talk about, are we doing everything we humanly can in a smart way, in a way that will actually work, to protect New Yorkers on the subways? These are part of our ongoing conversations."
The MTA has talked about testing barriers to prevent subway shoves, but that's next to impossible at elevated platforms like the one where this incident took place.
"It don't feel safe at all here," straphanger Wali Deshawn said. "Because people getting hurt, injured, doing stuff like this. It's just crazy. "
The governor asked about metal detectors on the subway, but in this case, the suspect wasn't armed.
Both NYPD and MTA officials say the victim in the attack has been uncooperative, both with police and hospital staff, refusing to tell them what happened or if she knows the suspect.
Police say she has more than 30 prior arrests, many of them drug related.
Anyone with information in regard to the identity of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.
