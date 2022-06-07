Bus driver stabbed in stomach, slashed in eye by passenger in Brooklyn

It happened around 12:20 a.m. on Tuesday near Ocean and Flatbush avenues in the Prospect Lefferts Gardens section.
Police say the 39-year-old driver was confronted by a passenger, trying to access his bus through the back door.
The two then got into a fight, which ended with the driver being stabbed in the stomach, and slashed in the eye.
He was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in stable condition.
The attacker, a man in his 30s, fled the scene. So far, he remains on the run.
