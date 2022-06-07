Bus driver stabbed in stomach, slashed in eye by passenger in Brooklyn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11929628" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 104-year-old Bertha Komor from Connecticut, checked off a wish on her bucket list when she got the chance to pet a penguin.

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An MTA bus driver was brutally stabbed by a passenger in Brooklyn.It happened around 12:20 a.m. on Tuesday near Ocean and Flatbush avenues in the Prospect Lefferts Gardens section.Police say the 39-year-old driver was confronted by a passenger, trying to access his bus through the back door.The two then got into a fight, which ended with the driver being stabbed in the stomach, and slashed in the eye.He was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in stable condition.The attacker, a man in his 30s, fled the scene. So far, he remains on the run.----------