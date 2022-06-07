Bus driver stabbed in stomach, slashed in eye by passenger in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Bus driver stabbed in stomach, slashed in eye by passenger

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An MTA bus driver was brutally stabbed by a passenger in Brooklyn.

It happened around 12:20 a.m. on Tuesday near Ocean and Flatbush avenues in the Prospect Lefferts Gardens section.


Police say the 39-year-old driver was confronted by a passenger, trying to access his bus through the back door.

The two then got into a fight, which ended with the driver being stabbed in the stomach, and slashed in the eye.



He was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in stable condition.


The attacker, a man in his 30s, fled the scene. So far, he remains on the run.

ALSO READ | 104-year-old Connecticut woman's wish comes true after getting to meet penguin
EMBED More News Videos

104-year-old Bertha Komor from Connecticut, checked off a wish on her bucket list when she got the chance to pet a penguin.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
prospect lefferts gardensbrooklynnew york citymtabus driverstabbingslashing
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Large water main break causes flooding in Queens
Family of missing woman from NYC seeks answers in her disappearance
Polls open for New Jersey's primary election
Man wanted for unprovoked subway shove caught on camera
AccuWeather: Sun to clouds
Uvalde teacher recounts chilling moment he encountered gunman
Long Beach Police increase boardwalk patrols after repeated fights
Show More
'Look at this monster!': Great white shark spotted along Jersey Shore
Man fatally shot in head outside recording studio in Queens
NYPD Gun Violence Suppression Division behind 16 gang takedowns
Melatonin poisoning reports are up in kids, study says
Harlem tenants announce lawsuit against landlord after deadly fire
More TOP STORIES News