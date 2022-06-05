104-year-old Connecticut woman's wish comes true after getting to meet penguin

Bertha Komor is 104 years old and always wanted to be able to hold a penguin.
So, her caregivers and Twilight Wish Connecticut made her dreams come true.
New York suspends gas tax for rest of year
"Just petting a penguin, and seeing him, close up," Komor said.
"I'm just so happy that she was able to have this wish come true, and just to have been in our life as long as she has," Komor's granddaughter Karen Rivkin said.
When asked what her secret to a long happy life and marriage is, Komor said "I don't know, I haven't figured that out yet."
