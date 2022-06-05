Pets & Animals

104-year-old Connecticut woman's wish comes true after getting to meet penguin

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

104-year-old woman's wish comes true after getting to meet penguin

CONNECTICUT (WABC) -- A Connecticut woman proved you're never too old to check things off your bucket list.

Bertha Komor is 104 years old and always wanted to be able to hold a penguin.

So, her caregivers and Twilight Wish Connecticut made her dreams come true.

READ MORE: New York suspends gas tax for rest of year
EMBED More News Videos

Derick Waller reports the state's 16 cent per gallon gas tax is suspended, and some counties are going further.



"Just petting a penguin, and seeing him, close up," Komor said.

"I'm just so happy that she was able to have this wish come true, and just to have been in our life as long as she has," Komor's granddaughter Karen Rivkin said.

When asked what her secret to a long happy life and marriage is, Komor said "I don't know, I haven't figured that out yet."


----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsconnecticutanimalanimals
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
3 dead, 11 injured after shooting in Philadelphia
Tunnel to Towers Climb returns to NYC after 2-year hiatus
Hit-and-run driver wanted in deadly crash in the Bronx
3 killed, 14 injured in shooting, crashes near TN nightclub
AccuWeather: Very Nice Sunday!
Girl, 14, killed, 8 more injured in shooting in Phoenix strip mall
Rangers take on Lightning in the sunshine state with 2-0 lead
Show More
Festive pageant, balcony appearance caps queen's Platinum Jubilee
Suspect ID'd after judge in Wisconsin killed
Blue Origin launches first Mexican born woman into space
Economic issues top the public's agenda: POLL
Two NYC malls evacuated after fireworks set off
More TOP STORIES News