Man wanted for shoving woman onto tracks at Bronx subway station

The incident took place on Sunday around 4:40 p.m. at the Westchester Avenue/Jackson Avenue subway station.
That's where police say an unknown suspect pushed a 52-year-old woman onto the southbound tracks.
The victim suffered a broken collar bone and cuts throughout her body.
She was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.
The MTA said there was no impact to service on the 2/5 train line.
Police said suspect fled the scene.
They are hoping the surveillance video and images will help them catch the suspect.
Anyone with information in regard to the identity of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.
