Health & Fitness

Brooklyn dad celebrates new lease on life after triple organ transplant

By
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Father's Day just got a lot sweeter for one Brooklyn dad who received not one, but three new organs in March.

Steve Quinn got to enjoy Father's Day with his 1-and-a-half-year-old daughter and his partner, Sarah Pelkey - the gift of being together is one he wasn't sure he would have.

Thanks to a generous donor, Quinn received a new heart, new lungs, and a new kidney in March. All the organs were accepted by his body, and now he is getting stronger every day. NYU Langone performed the successful all-day surgery.

Quinn was 23 years old when he was diagnosed with Goodpasture Syndrome, a rare autoimmune disease that was attacking and shutting down his heart and kidneys. Now, he has a new set of healthy organs so he can chase his toddler and watch her grow up. They can hit all the milestones together.

"Every day I'm here, getting to hang out here is a Father's Day. I'm so thankful for this selfless gift they gave me," said Quinn.

"This Father's Day is extra special - so thankful he's here and have many more years together," Pelkey added.



Quinn says he has been sick for more than half his life, so it is hard to remember what it was like to take a full breath, to go for a long walk, and to have energy. He is loving every new beat of his strong heart - something we all take for granted.

ALSO READ | Three members of the same family killed in Queens fire
EMBED More News Videos

Three members of the same family were killed in a fast-moving fire in Queens.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News


Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessbrooklynnew york citycrown heightshealthorgan donationshospitalsurgeryfather's day
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Celebrations to take place across NYC in commemoration of Juneteenth
VIDEO: 2 bears viciously attack each other inside resident's carport
Human remains found inside plastic bag in basement of NYC home
Deputies shared that Bob Saget died before family notified: report
Woman dragged into park, sexually assaulted by man in Queens
Massive boat fire forces passengers, dogs to jump overboard
Juneteenth federal holiday thanks in part to Opal Lee, 95
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny and delightful
6-year-old girl in hospital after being struck by car in Brooklyn
Fired NYC workers could be given 2nd shot to get vaccinated, rehired
Yellowstone River flooding is a 1 in 500-year event, officials say
3 members of the same family killed in Queens fire
More TOP STORIES News