3 members of the same family killed in fast-moving Queens fire

By
SOUTH RICHMOND HILL, Queens (WABC) -- Three members of the same family were killed in a fast-moving fire in Queens on Friday.

Crews were still on the scene of the fire on 104-18 125th Street in South Richmond Hill on Friday. Family members say a couple and their 22-year-old son passed away in the home as the intense flames took over.

Oldnandaraj Persaud, 59, his wife Bibi Salima, 53, and his 22-year-old son, Devon were all trapped inside the home and did not make it out alive. They lived in the basement of the home.

Firefighters were called to the scene at 2 p.m. Friday - they say the fire spread quickly, engulfing the house and spreading to the neighboring homes on both sides. They say because of the windy conditions on Friday afternoon, the flames also jumped to homes across the street.

Residents scrambled to get out as more than 200 firefighters and EMS workers battled the fire to get it under control.

Most of the people inside were able to make it out safe, but the FDNY confirms that three people lost their lives - adding so much heartbreak and shock to the community that is predominately Guyanese.



Crews boarded up the charred homes on Saturday, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

