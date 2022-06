Firefighters battling 5-alarm that has spread to 6 buildings in Queens

EMBED >More News Videos A house in Hampton Bays was completely destroyed in a fire.

OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- Firefighters are battling a fifth-alarm fire in Queens that has spread to a total of six buildings Friday afternoon.The flames broke out just after 2 p.m. at a home located at 104-18 125th Street in Ozone Park.It quickly spread to the neighboring structures, 104-16 and 104-20, before jumping to the building across the street as well.The homes on the opposite side, 104-19, 104-23 and 104-25, were said to have minor damage.Officials said 44 units and 200 firefighters were working to keep the fire contained.There are several firefighter hurt, but the extent of their injuries is not known.Images from CitizensApp showed thick plumes of smoke in the sky.This is breaking news. Stay with abc7NY for updates, and more information will be posted as it becomes available.