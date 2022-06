EMBED >More News Videos A family is searching for answers after a 21-month-old girl tragically died at a daycare center in New Jersey.

HAMPTON BAYS, Long Island (WABC) -- A house on Long Island is completely destroyed after it caught fire on Friday night.The home sits along a wooded stretch of Old Riverhead Road in Hampton Bays.Flying embers set two neighboring homes on fire. Another home was also damaged.No one was injured.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.----------