Victim describes frightening U-Haul crash in Brooklyn that injured 8

Yi Chun He, 38, described the frightening moments a man, driving a U-Haul truck through Brooklyn, mowed down several pedestrians. Sonia Rincon spoke with the victim.

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A victim who was injured after multiple people were struck by a U-Haul truck in Brooklyn, is speaking out about the frightening moments.

The victim Eyewitness News reporter Sonia Rincon spoke with is a 38-year-old mother of two. She was off work Monday and was about to get on an e-bike to go see a friend when the U-Haul hit her and her bike.

It was on the corner of Fort Hamilton and Bay Ridge parkways just outside Bay Ridge in Dyker Heights, when the U-Haul seemed to come out of nowhere.

NewsCopter 7 was over the scene, where the intersection was still shut down to traffic Monday evening.

Thankfully, Yi Chun He was able to walk out of NYU Langone Hospital with only a foot injury. She described the moment of impact.

"I just like here, just standing by my bike," He said. "The car just hit me very quick. Crazy. I only see this in the movies. Very quickly."

It appeared her e-bike took most of the impact. She shared photos of the mangled bike, which she said is not fixable, and the basket was tossed into the intersection.

WATCH | U-Haul truck jumps curb, barrels down sidewalk

When asked how she felt about all of this, He said it was scary since this happened only a block or so from her home.

She was very relieved that she could go back home, in fact, she was about to hail a cab to go pick up her two kids from school.

The hospital says there are another five patients from the U-Haul rampage being treated at NYU Langone Hospital, including two who are in critical condition.

