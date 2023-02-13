Victim describes frightening U-Haul crash in Brooklyn that injured 8

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A victim who was injured after multiple people were struck by a U-Haul truck in Brooklyn, is speaking out about the frightening moments.
The victim Eyewitness News reporter Sonia Rincon spoke with is a 38-year-old mother of two. She was off work Monday and was about to get on an e-bike to go see a friend when the U-Haul hit her and her bike.
It was on the corner of Fort Hamilton and Bay Ridge parkways just outside Bay Ridge in Dyker Heights, when the U-Haul seemed to come out of nowhere.
NewsCopter 7 was over the scene, where the intersection was still shut down to traffic Monday evening.
Thankfully, Yi Chun He was able to walk out of NYU Langone Hospital with only a foot injury. She described the moment of impact.
"I just like here, just standing by my bike," He said. "The car just hit me very quick. Crazy. I only see this in the movies. Very quickly."
It appeared her e-bike took most of the impact. She shared photos of the mangled bike, which she said is not fixable, and the basket was tossed into the intersection.
When asked how she felt about all of this, He said it was scary since this happened only a block or so from her home.
She was very relieved that she could go back home, in fact, she was about to hail a cab to go pick up her two kids from school.
The hospital says there are another five patients from the U-Haul rampage being treated at NYU Langone Hospital, including two who are in critical condition.
