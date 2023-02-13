Exclusive video shows pedestrian dive out of path of oncoming U-Haul barreling down sidewalk

Video obtained exclusively by Eyewitness News shows the U-Haul truck jumping the curb and racing down the sidewalk.

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Exclusive video shows a pedestrian dive out of the path of an oncoming U-Haul truck that injured at least eight other people in Brooklyn.

Video shows the truck speed onto the sidewalk before the man jumps out of the way just in the nick of time.

The pedestrians were struck at three different locations Monday in Bay Ridge near 5th Avenue and Bay Ridge Parkway by a U-Haul.

The U-Haul struck a man in his 30s on 4th Avenue. He was taken to Lutheran Hospital in critical condition. Three other men on mopeds were struck and suffered minor injuries.

At least four other people were said to be injured.

The driver was taken into custody in Red Hook.

Former NYPD Chief of Detectives and ABC News Contributor Robert Boyce says its difficult to not compare this instance to the man who drove a truck through a crowded street in Manhattan killing several people back in 2017.

"It's the first thing I thought," Boyce said. "I worked the Sayfull Saipov case I remember how dangerous it was and what he did and how deadly it was. That was the first thing that came to mind when I heard the rented truck. So let's hope it's not that and it's a person in mental distress at this point and it's nothing more than that. It's difficult to link the two right now but how can you not think about that?"

Robert Boyce on bomb squad investigating U-Haul in Red Hook

It's believed the chain of events started when the driver fled from an attempted car stop at Bay Ridge and 5th Avenue, according to police.

NewsCopter 7 captured footage of the U-Haul truck after police took the driver into custody.

