Multiple pedestrians struck, injured by U-Haul truck in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Multiple people were struck and injured by a U-Haul truck in Brooklyn.

Multiple pedestrians were struck at three different locations in Bay Ridge near 5th Avenue and Bay Ridge Parkway by a U-Haul.

The truck jumped the sidewalk at one location.

At least four people are injured, according to police.

The U-Haul struck a man in his 30s on 4th Avenue. He was taken to Lutheran Hospital in critical condition.

Three other men on mopeds were struck and sustained minor injuries.

The driver fled those crashes north on the Gowanus Expressway he exited on Hamilton Avenue and was surrounded by police at Columbia Street in Red Hook.

"The police approached this driver and tried to gethim to pull over and at that time he said something to the effect of 'I want to die' and proceeded to start driving on the sidewalks in Bay Ridge," New York City Councilmember Justin Brannan said.

Brannan tweeted about the incident in his district.

Justin Brannan speaks to Eyewitness News about details on driver:

Former NYPD Chief of Detectives and ABC News Contributor Roberts Boyce says its difficult to not compare this instance to the man who drove a truck through a crowded street in Manhattan killing several people back in 2017.

"It's the first thing I thought," Boyce said. "I worked the Sayfull Saipov case I remember how dangerous it was and what he did and how deadly it was. That was the first thing that came to mind when I heard the rented truck. So let's hope it's not that and it's a person in mental distress at this point and it's nothing more than that. It's difficult to link the two right now but how can you not think about that?"

Robert Boyce on bomb squad investigating U-Haul in Red Hook

Police took the suspect in for questioning.

Officers are now calling for the bomb squad to check out the truck, according to police.

NewsCopter 7 captured footage of the U-Haul truck after police took the driver into custody.

ALSO READ| Death penalty phase of trial looms for NYC bike path killer

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip