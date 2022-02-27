Society

Ukrainian community comes together in Brooklyn to pray for peace

By
BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Thousands of people across the Tri-State Area have shown their support for Ukraine through demonstrations and prayers this weekend.

On Saturday, the Brooklyn Bishop Robert Brennan celebrated mass with the Ukrainian community at Guardian Angel Roman Catholic Church. The sounds of hymns gave some relief to the heavy hearts.

"We really feel so sorry...we didn't chose it," said Alesia Bakholchok.

The majority of the parishioners are from Ukraine, and they are standing by their families.

"It's heartbreaking, especially when fathers leave home and leave their children, and they know they are going to stay because they need to fight, added Bakholchok.

Yulia has immediate family back home - they are okay so far.

"I'm sorry, it's very hard to say something," she said.



It has been days since the conflict between Russia and Ukraine began. The prayers continue and the hope continues for peace.

